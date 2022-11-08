Hole-in-one for outback at the Queensland Tourism Awards

08 Nov 2022 | Industry news |

The Outback Queensland Masters have hit a hole-in-one at the 2022 Queensland Tourism Awards, hitting GOLD in the category of Festivals and Events. Australia’s most remote golf series was recognised for the SOLD OUT 2021 event at the 37th annual gala event held on Friday 4th November 2022 at the Gold Coast.

Golf Australia, Queensland State Manager, Luke Bates said Golf Australia was thrilled the OQM has been recognised at such a prestigious event, the pinnacle of recognition for tourism in Queensland.

“The 2021 event traversed 1,900 kilometres across six Outback Queensland towns with the chance for amateur golfers to “give it a crack”, at a Million-Dollar Hole-In-One,” said Luke Bates.

“The event achieved record media reach of 47 million nationally, generated 4,316 visitor nights and contributed $1.55M to the Queensland economy, while simultaneously facilitating long-term improvements for local clubs and introducing remote youth to golf.

“We encourage locals and visitors alike to join in the competition; it doesn’t matter if you're a member of a club or not, this event caters for all types of golfers, plus those that want to give golf a go for the first time, everyone is welcome to join in on this incredible experience.”

Theresa Famularo, Executive Event Producer said the event has ignited the passion, not only for golf, but the sense of adventure and mateship across the ancient landscapes of Outback Queensland.

“Our vision is to gain an iconic profile as a must-do Australian destination golfing event that over time grows its reputation nationally and internationally, developing a new, higher-value traveller market for Outback Queensland to increase length-of-stay, visitor dispersal and overnight visitor expenditure," explains the Executive Event Producer, Theresa Famularo.

“It's more than a golfing event. It's a golfing adventure throughout Outback Queensland, where players and spectators enjoy golfing of a different kind, followed by Dinner under the Stars and live entertainment from award winning Australian performers.

“We've created a real following, where we may arrive as strangers, but leave as mates.

“Behind the Outback Queensland Masters is a small team including Luke Bates and Chris Evans of Golf Australia, our resident PGA Professional, Darren Weatherall and Krista Hauritz, our marketing, and media wizard. Our production team, who travelled the entire route over a seven-week period included Wayne James, Chris Clough, Nick Flanders and Craig Brown.

“On behalf of our team we thank all those involved in enabling and supporting Outback QLD Masters each year including sponsors and local councils, the golf clubs, volunteers, participants, performers, contractors and the people of the local communities we work in.

The Outback Queensland Masters will now progress to the Qantas Australian Tourism Awards in March 2023 to be judged against finalists from each State and Territory.

The Queensland Tourism Award winners recognise both new and established iconic tourism operations from every corner of the state with over 150 strong nominations across 31 award categories.

The 2023 Outback Queensland Masters will take place from 17 June – 23 July 2023, with the six-event schedule driving a perfect round from St George to Cunnamulla, then on to Quilpie, Richmond, Karumba and Mount Isa.

The 2023 passes are on sale at .