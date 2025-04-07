History beckons at Australian Junior Amateur

07 Apr 2025 | Amateur golf |

It has been the proving ground of Australian golf greats and now a new generation has the opportunity to etch their name into the history books at the Australian Junior Amateur Championship starting Tuesday.

Indooroopilly Golf Club in Brisbane will host the championship across its West Course for just the second time as the nation’s best juniors return to Queensland for the first time since Elvis Smylie’s victory on his home course at Southport Golf Club in 2019.

The boys’ championship dates back to 1982 when Kiwi Grant Waite won the first of consecutive championships while the history of the girls’ championship stretches all the way back to 1953 when Margie Masters won at Royal Perth.

In the years since, major champions Jan Stephenson (1967-68, 1971), Minjee Lee (2013), Adam Scott (1997-98), Jason Day (2004) and Cameron Smith (2011) have all proven themselves to be the best amateur player under the age of 21.

Other past junior champions include Mardi Lunn (1986-88), Sarah Jane Smith (2002), Sarah Kemp (2003), Grace Kim (2017), Robert Allenby (1990), Stuart Appleby (1991), Jason Scrivener (2007) and Ryan Ruffels (2014-15).

Which brings us to the class of 2025.

In the boys’ championship, Brisbane native Chase Oberle (pictured, right) comes in on the back of a win at the Keperra Bowl but will face stern competition from Gold Coaster Alfie Ward, Victorian Hamish Farquharson, West Australian pair Josiah Edwards (pictured, second from right) and Ollie Marsh and a Kiwi contingent led by Cooper Moore and Ricky Kang.

Fresh off her South Australia Amateur Classic win in her home state, Raegan Denton (pictured, left) and reigning Australian Women’s Amateur champion Rachel Lee (pictured, second from left) shape as the two to beat in the girls’ championship.

Godiva Kim will lead the charge for the Queensland crew and there is a strong representation from Golf New Zealand led by Jeong Yoonae from Millbrook Resort.

Indooroopilly junior Anthony Mannion will have the honour of getting the championships underway at 6:45am AEST on Tuesday with the afternoon wave to tee off at 11am.

A cut will be made after 54-holes for the top 36 boys and top 36 girls plus ties ahead of the final round on Friday.