Historic Day at Kew

07 Jun 2022 | Clubs & Facilities |

When Libby Day was inducted as a life member of Kew Golf Club in Melbourne last month, she became third generation of her family to receive the huge honour at the club which meanders along the Yarra River.

Day's 98-year-old father, Alan Day, was made a life member in 1981 and he is a veteran playing member. The father-daughter pair have even played (and won) matches in competitive golf together this year, while her grandfather, Led Harding, was inducted in 1965.

Day has continued the family tradition of being actively involved in Kew and she continues to take on a number crucial positions within the club.

"As pennant captain, an active pennant player for over 25 years and two-time club champion (runner-up five times), Libby's long service and ongoing involvement are recognised both at club level and throughout the metropolitan pennant population," Kew's women's captain Margaret Anderson said.

"Her dedication and enthusiasm as a mentor and role model are tireless, and Libby continues to be an exemplary ambassador for women in golf."

In addition to carrying on her family legacy, and being a very popular member at Kew (the club's Facebook post announcing Libby's life membership blew up with messages of congratulations), Day is a trailblazer for women at the club.

She is just the third woman to be awarded life membership at Kew Golf Club in their 127 year history, and she works to grow that number in the future by taking many women and girls under her wing including 9-year-old pennant teammate Fuyu.