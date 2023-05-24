Hinson-Tolchard's top-four at NCAA champs

24 May 2023 | Amateur golf |

By Golf WA

Australian Maddison Hinson-Tolchard again proved herself to be amongst the world’s elite amateur golfers with a top-five finish at the NCAA Division 1 Women’s Championship in Arizona. The 21-year-old Gosnells golfer has won three times on the ultra-competitive US collegiate circuit in the past two years and has smashed numerous records for the Oklahoma State University team. The NCAA Women’s Championship is the premiere event of the season for both teams and individuals, and Hinson-Tolchard hit the ground running to lead after round 1 following a stunning six-under-par 66 at Grayhawk Golf Club. This was the lowest round achieved by any Oklahoma State player in the history of the championship. Perth's Hinson-Tolchard remained in contention throughout, a second-round 70 taking her to 8-under for the championship before a third-round 74 in roasting conditions took the edge off her title charge. Nevertheless, she closed with a two-under 70 to finish on -8 for the championship in outright 4th position – just two strokes behind event champion Rose Zhang of Stanford. In winning her second consecutive NCAA Women’s Championship, Zhang – the world’s number one woman amateur – extended her incredible college career to become the most successful golfer in Stanford’s history. The win was 21-year-old Zhang’s eighth win of the season from 10 events and the 12th of her career so far, which edged her ahead of previous record holders Tiger Woods, Maverick McNealy and Patrick Rodgers. Zhang also tied the NCAA single-season record of eight wins with former LPGA Tour star Lorena Ochoa, who achieved the feat for the University of Arizona in the 2001-02 season.