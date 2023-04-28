Hinson-Tolchard racking up records at US college

28 Apr 2023 | Amateur golf |

By Jim Tucker

A Karrie Webb Scholarship thrill in New Jersey in late June will amplify the breakout year being enjoyed by Western Australia’s Maddison Hinson-Tolchard.

Hinson-Tolchard, 21, became Australia’s top-ranked female amateur with a prestigious win in US college golf in Dallas last Sunday.

She jumped 15 spots to No.51 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking by claiming the individual title and steering Oklahoma State University to the Big 12 Women’s Championship.

The Gosnells golfer had a fine week in Dallas with a clutch putt on the final hole sealing her one-stroke win at four-under-par (71-69-72) over 54 holes.

Her victory was timely because her bolstered ranking has earned her one of six spots on the International women’s team to play the United States for the Arnold Palmer Cup at Laurel Valley Golf Club in Pennsylvania (June 8-10).

The Ryder Cup-style tournament will also be another big opportunity for Stanford University-based Australian Karl Vilips on the men’s International team.

Hinson-Tolchard and Queenslander Justice Bosio (No.57) have a wonderful experience in store. Being named among the Karrie Webb Scholarship winners in March carries a rare inside-the-ropes treat.

The pair will be hosted by seven-time major winner Webb during the week of the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship at the famous Baltusrol Golf Club, outside New York City, where Jack Nicklaus won the 1967 and 1980 US Opens.

That is a privileged entrée to the wisdom of Webb, a relaxed mentoring environment, hitting balls with Australia’s finest-ever women’s golfer, walking the course during the Women’s PGA, meeting 2019 Women’s PGA champion Hannah Green and much more.

Hinson-Tolchard's stellar results at Oklahoma State University are writing her into the record books.

Helping the Cowgirls to the team title in Dallas also meant the WA golfer has now become the first player from OSU to record 50 par-or-better rounds during their college career.

The 2018 Australian Girls’ Amateur champion has now won three individual titles at college where she keeps developing her game.

“I’m super proud of myself for setting the new school record,” the third-year college golfer told GolfWA. “To be seen as one of the best to have ever come through the program is awesome. I want to keep breaking my own record over the next year so that generations to come have something to chase down.”

“I feel like the opportunities I’ve been given over here in college golf have been life-changing and have helped me achieve so many of my goals.

“Being able to get a degree (in applied exercise science) and play against the best amateur golfers in the world is an opportunity you don’t get anywhere else and I would recommend the experience to anyone.”