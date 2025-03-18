High Performance squads named for 2025

18 Mar 2025 | Golf Australia | Amateur golf | Professional golf |

Golf Australia has finalised its State High Performance squads for 2025, welcoming four talented young amateurs as new additions to the prestigious program.

Queenslanders Grace Rho and Chase Oberle join Victorians Max Moring and Hamish Farquharson in the elite program designed to develop major champions, Olympic medallists, and top-100 ranked golfers.

Rho has had a stellar six months of golf, taking out both the Katherine Kirk Classic and NSW Amateur Championship. Meanwhile, Oberle has been a prolific winner across junior amateur events including the Queensland Junior Amateur Championship and Greg Norman Junior Masters.

Victorians Moring and Farquharson have similarly impressed on the amateur circuit. Moring winning the 2024 Dunes Medal, while Farquharson finishing runner-up status at January's adidas Australian Amateur Championship.

"The four new athletes are outstanding additions to our High Performance Program," said Tony Meyer, Golf Australia's High Performance Director. "These athletes will receive the highest level of preparation support and increased playing opportunities to further their development."

"Our state High Performance Managers are among the best facilitators in the country and deliver programs that are critical to producing world-class golfers."

Led by the High Performance Manager in each state, the national program is responsible for identification, selection, and long-term development of athletes within the High Performance Program. Athletes will receive funding assistance to compete in elite amateur competitions additional to tuition in a high-performance training environment through their State High Performance Programs.

The HP Program includes Golf Australia Rookie Squad members

The Rookie Program is designed to support elite golfers through their crucial transition from amateur to professional golf. The program provides comprehensive support for up to five years as athletes establish their professional careers on various international tours.

Full List of HP Program Athletes

Queensland:

Cassie Porter (Rookie)

Elvis Smylie (Rookie)

Justice Bosio (Rookie)

Billy Dowling

Sarah Hammett

Hannah Reeves

Lion Higo

Shyla Singh

Grace Rho

Chase Oberle

Victoria:

Gabi Ruffels (Rookie)

Phoenix Campbell (Rookie)

Jazy Roberts

Molly McLean

Abel Eduard

Max Moring

Hamish Farquharson

Amelia Harris

South Australia:

Jack Buchanan (Rookie)

Raegan Denton

New South Wales:

Kelsey Bennett (Rookie)

Harrison Crowe (Rookie)

Declan O’Donovan

Jye Halls

Coby Carruthers

Blake Phillips

Ella Scaysbrook

Rachel Lee

Jake Riley

Kayun Mudadana

Western Australia:

Kirsten Rudgeley (Rookie)

Karl Vilips (Rookie)

The new 2025 High Performance program in WA will begin later this year, aligning with when Rick Kulacz starts in the newly launched role as High Performance Manager for WA.

Complementary Pathways

The national high-performance program complements development work already taking place within the national system by athletes' primary coaches, high schools, and existing pathway programs they are part of before or during their time in the national program.

Golf Australia remains committed to supporting athletes utilizing the United States collegiate system to advance both their academic and athletic careers in golf. Similar to the pathways followed by Gabi Ruffels and Karl Vilips, Golf Australia will work closely with each athlete's college and performance staff to ensure comprehensive support throughout their chosen pathway.

GA recognizes the US college system as a valuable and viable route for Australian athletes transitioning to professional golf and is dedicated to providing both performance-based and holistic support to help these athletes succeed at the highest level.

Benchmark Athletes

A select group of newly professional athletes have been designated as Benchmark Athletes for 2025. This initiative provides targeted funding and performance staff support to aid their development while maintaining and supporting their existing connection with their individual performance teams.

The four athletes named as Benchmark Athletes for 2025 are:

Caitlin Peirce (SA)

Jasper Stubbs (VIC)

Maddison Hinson-Tolchard (WA)

Quinnton Croker (QLD)

Emerging Talent Support

The national program also supports numerous emerging athletes across Australia who may not be officially named in this announcement. These athletes continue their development through local golf clubs, state development programs, and work with their primary coaches.

State high-performance managers actively track the progress of these athletes, ensuring they receive appropriate support as they work toward elite-level programs and future national representation.