Hickory golf makes its return for a special occasion at Yarra club

After an absence of 95 years, "olde" golf was again played in the Yarra Valley this month when 21 enthusiasts marked the centenary of the opening of The Eastern Golf Club’s course at its former home in Doncaster by using 100-year-old hickory golf clubs.

The celebratory event was organised by the Golf Society of Australia hickory golf co-ordinator John Trevorrow and Eastern Golf Club member and historian, Ian Monks.

Golf Society president Kim Hastie was given the honour of playing the first shot on the newly-configured Hickory Waters course, incorporating holes from the club’s East Course and par-3 nine-hole Shark Waters.

Former club captain Chris Elliot and Hastie then played a match against retired Federal Member of Parliament Andrew Thomson and hickory collector Brian Lowe.

“It was very exciting to celebrate a special moment in our club’s rich history as members and guests took a step-back-in-time to play a match of ‘olde’ golf," The Eastern General Manager Brett Nelson said.

"Preserving the origins of our wonderful game is extremely important and it was wonderful to see players embrace the history and tradition of not only playing with hickory clubs, but many also getting into the spirit and dressing up for the occasion."

Eight members of The Eastern Golf Club joined in the celebrations, with most playing hickory golf for the first time. They were joined by hickory golf enthusiasts from Warburton, Yering Meadows and Eastwood golf clubs.

Peter Crawford, playing off a handicap of 23, proved that a lack of "olde" golf experience was no barrier returning the best score of 45 stableford points.

