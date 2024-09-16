Hickory championships land in Sydney

16 Sep 2024 | Industry News |

The 29th edition of the Australian Hickory Shaft Open Championship was recently played at Warringah, Manly and Cromer golf clubs in Sydney.

More than 50 keen hickory enthusiasts came from all over Australia, Japan, Canada, China and New Zealand, turning up with their 100-plus-year-old hickory clubs, most dressed in period clothing.

Craig Bernhardt (Manly) partnered Darron Watt (The Rock) with a 75 beating Brendan Barnes (Sawtell) and Scott Bower (Canada) on the count back on Canadian foursomes on day one at Warringah.

Singles at Manly was won by local member Dave Saunders with a 76 including a hole-in-one at the 127-metre 15th hole, the first in tournament history. The leading woman was Suz Brown, also a local from Manly GC.

Day two of the championship hosted by Cromer GC was a real test using the antique clubs with their tight fairways.

Best score on the day was Craig Bernhardt’s 73 but three players could not be separated for the Championship on 155 − Tim Sayers (78-76), Dave Saunders (76-78) and Justin Ryan from Bendigo (80-74). Alex Sutherland was one off the pace with 155.

The women’s champion was Suz Brown (198) ahead of Kim Hastie (Metropolitan) and Rie Mitsuhashi (Japan).

Handicap honours were dominated by overseas players with Suguru Nakase on 125, followed by Xing Xiao Jun (China) 130 and Peter van Eekelen (NZ) 133.

The over 70’s cup went to Brian Dolan (Concord) 169.

All the players were impressed with the quality and presentation of the three courses and are looking forward to next year’s event.

The championship is organised and administered by the Australian Golf Heritage Society.