Heritage Society journal relaunched

The Australian Golf Heritage Society has relaunched its magazine, The Brassie, to record Australian golf history with a blend of historical material and items of general interest. The first issue has articles on PGA Life Member Tommy Moore, the first Australian PGA champion Dan Soutar, a history of Long Reef Golf Club, the first golf played in Sydney in 1939, and hickory golf.

Soutar (PICTURED ABOVE) won the first three Australian PGA Championships from 1905-1907, won it again in 1910, and also won the Australian Open in 1905.

He became a renowned course architect, creating Kingston Heath, Concord and Elanora among others.

