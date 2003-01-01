Banner

Golf Course ID: 30601, 18 hole

Hepburn Golf Club (VIC)

Public course
Golf course

Hepburn Golf Club is an undulating 18 hole course with manicured fairways and grass greens in a peaceful bushland setting. Beautiful views of surrounding valleys, forests and hills with abundant wildlife sharing the course. A layout that is both challenging to the skilled player and inviting for a novice. Reasonably priced memberships and green fees. Group bookings are most welcome.

Golf Ratings

Holes
Tee Name
Par
Scratch
Slope
No rows found
Loading...

Contact Details

Golf Links Road
Hepburn Springs VIC 3461

03 5348 2185
0458 560 592
Send email
https://hepburngolf.com/
Golf Australia NEW LOGO White Mono_logo
Join our newsletter

Get weekly updates on news, golf tips and access to partner promotions!

Privacy PolicyTerms of Use