Golf Course ID: 30601, 18 hole
Hepburn Golf Club (VIC)
Public course
Golf course
Hepburn Golf Club is an undulating 18 hole course with manicured fairways and grass greens in a peaceful bushland setting. Beautiful views of surrounding valleys, forests and hills with abundant wildlife sharing the course. A layout that is both challenging to the skilled player and inviting for a novice. Reasonably priced memberships and green fees. Group bookings are most welcome.
Golf Ratings
Holes
Tee Name
Par
Scratch
Slope
No rows found
Loading...