Henwood finds his mojo with opening 66

27 Oct 2023 | Professional golf |

By David Tease

Victorian Adam Henwood has defied an ailing body to card an opening round six-under-par 66 in the NSW Senior Open at Thurgoona Country Club Resort.

The Victorian holds a one-shot lead over fellow southerner Roland Baglin (-5) with Orange-based professional Steve Conran in third after a handy opening 68 on the opening day.

In a sign of how well the Thurgoona layout is playing, 26 players in the field are at par or better. Several big names are still in the mix including former NSW Mid-Amateur Champ Mark Boulton, Peter Lonard, Champions Tour Member David Mackenzie 2019 Senior OPen Champ Brad Burns and 2002 NSW Open Champ Terry Price at minus three.

Henwood, however is the man they’ll have to catch; the 52-year-old rolled in birdies on the 4th, 7th, 10th and 13th, before an eagle on the 472-metre par-five 14th which saw him get to six under.

His only bogey of the day on the long par-four 15th threatened to bring the round to a premature halt, but an exquisite approach shot to about three metres on the par-four 17th to set up birdie all but assured him the clubhouse lead.

Henwood, said after his round he was simply glad to be back on course after a long break from the game.

“I stopped for about 13 or 14 years, I just couldn’t get my body right.”

“When I decided to come back, everyone said nah, mate, come on, give it up. You can’t do that.

“And I was like, well, I’d have to. I had a bone to pick, so here we are.”

“It took a long time to get my body good enough to play, but it’s been a good run since I came back.”

“I’d like it to be happier, but I’m enjoying it.”

Henwood admitted today’s round wasn’t precisely copybook, but some sound iron play and a faithful putter did the job.

“I didn’t feel very good over (the ball) today, and I drove it very ordinary, mostly in play and pretty straight, but they were just horrible.

“I hit my irons nicely and putted pretty well, so it was a strange round.”

“I normally drive it pretty good, so, hopefully, I’ll drive it better tomorrow.”

