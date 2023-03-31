Heartbreak for Bosio at Augusta National Women's Amateur

31 Mar 2023 | Amateur golf |

A bogey at the final hole has caused heartbreak for Justice Bosio as she missed the cut at the Augusta National Women's Amateur by one shot.

Bosio's chances of being inside the top 30 and ties at the prestigious amateur event balanced on a knife's edge throughout the second round after she opened the tournament with a three-over par round of 75.

Australia's top ranked female amateur started in fine fashion on Thursday with a bogey free front nine that included a birdie, but her back nine turned into a rollercoaster ride.

Back-to-back bogeys at the par 4s 12 and 13 were followed by consecutive birdies at the par 5 14th and par 4 15th and from there the Queenslander needed to par her way home to earn a place in the final round on the hallowed turf of Augusta National.

She made par at the 16th and 17th but bogeyed the par 5 18th to sign for an even-par 72 and end the competitive component of her week.

The opening two rounds were played at the Champions Retreat Golf Club with all competitors having the chance to play a practice round at the home of The Masters on Friday.

The final round of the 54-hole tournament will then be played at Augusta National on Saturday.