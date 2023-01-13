AusAm: Hashimoto pips Bosio for women's championship

13 Jan 2023 | Amateur golf |

Japan’s Mizuki Hashimoto reiterated her status as a future superstar of the sport by winning the women’s Australian Amateur championship at New South Wales Golf Club today, narrowly denying Australia’s Justice Bosio who was runner-up for the second consecutive year.

The 20-year-old Hashimoto had to fight hard for her victory despite starting with a three-shot lead, with Bosio and another Japanese player, world No.3 ranked Saki Baba, pressing hard behind her.

But ultimately the Japanese team star who has previously won a Queen Sirikit Cup and a Women’s Amateur Asia Pacific championship held firm at the last hole.

A shot ahead at 11-under par with Baba having posted 10-under in the clubhouse and Bosio at 10-under in the same group, Hashimoto was flawless at the par-5 18th with a two-putt par when any mistake would have meant calamity.

Bosio, 18, from Caboolture Golf Club north of Brisbane, did the right thing by hitting the green in regulation and left herself a four-metre, downhill putt for birdie that could potentially have sent it to a playoff back up the 18th hole.

But the Queenslander left her birdie putt short and could only manage par, which gave the Japanese star two putts from just three metres for the win, a task she accomplished with ease. Bosio and Saki tied second at 10-under to Hashimoto’s 11-under.

She carries her bag on her back, but she scarcely misses a shot, and Hashimoto is a strong part of the brilliant Japanese women’s national program.

Beginning with a three-shot lead, she was mostly steady in shooting a 1-under 73, wobbling only at the 16th hole where she lost her tee shot in the mulga and left the door open for Bosio, who was on a hot streak at the time.

The Queenslander had made three birdies in four holes and was within one at this point. But Bosio could not close the deal … quite.

Wedging in to mid-range at the 18th, she told herself to be positive. “I was actually trying to tell myself to actually get it to the hole, and I didn’t do that!” she said. “Clearly that didn’t help but maybe next time when I’m in the same situation I’ll get it to the hole.”

The teenager is already a part of Golf Australia’s High Performance programs, and clearly has a bright future. She was philosophical about her consecutive second-place finishes at Cranbourne in 2022 and in Sydney this year.

“It’s a little bit upsetting coming one short two years in a row, but also on the other hand really pleasing to know that I can play really good in these top tournaments in Australia.”

Three other Australians – Belinda Ji (NSW), Claire Shin (NSW) and Hannah Reeves (Queensland) finished in the top 10, with Ji equalling the course record of 68.