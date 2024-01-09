Hards and Farquharson claim South Australian Junior Amateur

09 Jan 2024 | Amateur golf |

Jaime Hards and Hamish Farquharson have claimed the top honours at the South Australian Junior Amateur held at Kooyonga Golf Club this week. It was a satisfying victory for 17-year-old Hards, with the Kooyonga member making use of her local course knowledge to finish at 4-under for the tournament, 2-shots ahead of runner-up Imogen Jessen. Jessen, who is also a Kooyonga member, was playing alongside Hards today. "She's my bestfriend," Hards said of Jessen. "It was pretty nice to be able to play with her today." Victorian Farquharson also took out the title by 2-shots, finishing at 1-over ahead of West Australian Spencer Harrison. An impressive 2-under 70 in the opening round got Farquharson off to a hot start, and scores of 74 and 73 to finish were enough to maintain that lead. This week marks Hards' most significant title to date, a satisfying result in one of her last events as a junior. The South Australian Junior Masters is later this week, with many players looking to continue their good form from the last few days.