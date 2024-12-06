Hannah Green announced as Australian Golf Foundation Ambassador

06 Dec 2024 | Australian Golf Foundation |

Australia’s top-ranked golfer, major champion and current world no.6, Hannah Green, has today been announced as an Australian Golf Foundation (AGF) Ambassador in a significant boost for the Foundation’s growth and mission to make golf more accessible, while also showcasing Green’s commitment to give back to golf in Australia.

Established by Golf Australia in 2018, the AGF is dedicated to making golf accessible to all children, especially girls, disadvantaged youth and those from minority groups.

“I wanted to have my name somewhere in Aussie golf, and to have it at grass roots with the girls, I am super proud to be a part of that,” Green said.

“Hopefully that will give some more avenues and we can continue to grow the program and get more players, girls and boys, into the sport.”

Through investment in national programs, like the AGF Junior Girls Scholarship Program, the AGF nurtures young talent and fosters a love for the game, and thanks to the generosity of its supporters, has already made a lasting impact on the game and the children it hopes to deliver a game for life to.

Launching in 2021, the Junior Girls Scholarship Program has awarded 3,071 scholarships, with an ambitious goal of granting 10,000 scholarships by 2030 showcasing how the AGF is driving meaningful change and inspiring the next generation of golfers.

Green has generously donated funds to the Australian Golf Foundation to support the AGF Junior Girls Scholarship Program.

“I am a big advocate for the work the Foundation is doing to give more kids the opportunity to experience golf,” Green said of becoming an Ambassador for the AGF.

“I have seen first-hand the amazing impact that the Foundation is making with the Junior Girls Scholarship Program.

“When I first started playing, I was fortunate to join a golf club, but there wasn’t any other girls beside one other. Just to have a pathway for girls, whether they want to become a professional, or just have fun with their friends, just to get to grass roots is really important to me and I am very honoured to be an ambassador.”

In addition to the Junior Girls Scholarship Program, the Australian Golf Foundation utilises programs like MyGolf, TeeMates and the Golf Australia Rookie Program to transform young lives through the power of Golf. Green’s ambassadorship another step in the right direction according to Golf Australia CEO James Sutherland.

“Hannah is not only an outstanding golfer but also an inspiring role model,” Sutherland said.

“She has been actively engaged with the AGF’s Junior Girls Scholarship Program and, along with Cameron Smith, Minjee Lee, Lucas Herbert, and Cameron Davis, has made significant contributions to the Australian Golf Foundation via the Golf Australia Give Back Program.”

Executive Director of AGF Cameron Wade also expressed his excitement at Green’s new role: “We are incredibly fortunate to have someone of Hannah’s calibre who is so willing to be an AGF ambassador and deeply invested in supporting our mission.”

To find out more about the Australian Golf Foundation, visit