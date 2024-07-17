Hammett soars into US Junior matchplay

17 Jul 2024 | Amateur golf |

Australian Sarah Hammett has played her way into the matchplay phase of the US Girls' Junior in California with a brilliant second round today.

Queenslander Hammett, 17, will be the last remaining Australian at El Caballero Country Club. Victorian Amelia Harris (71-79) did not make the top 64.

Hammett began with a 73 on Monday and needed a low one today, but she delivered with her second-round 68, 3-under par, including four front-nine birdies. She ended up qualifying for the matchplay in the top quarter of seedings at 1-under overall.

A prolific winner out of Emerald Lakes Golf Club on the Gold Coast, Hammett recently was Australia’s top finisher at the IMG World Junior and the Toyota World Cup Junior in Japan.

She has made a commitment to join the University of Southern California golf team from 2025.

China’s Kinsley Ni at 11-under led the qualifiers by four shots and will take the No. 1 seeding into the next phase, which begins on Wednesday morning (US time).