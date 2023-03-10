Hammett, Peirce continue solid start in Singapore

10 Mar 2023 | Amateur golf |

Sarah Hammett and Caitlin Peirce have continued their promising start to the Women's Amateur Asia-Pacific as they both sit at one-under par after the second round at The Singapore Island Country Club.

The Australian duo are seven shots behind clubhouse leaders Sophie Han of Hong Kong and Eila Galitsky of Thailand as Hammett followed up her even par effort yesterday with a 71 that included four birdies - three of which came at the opening three holes of the day.

The 16-year-old Queenslander is one of the most exciting prospects in Australian golf, she made her debut in the green and gold at last year's edition of this event and was pleased with her performance on Friday.

"I started off well today like I did yesterday. My iron shots were pretty good. Putting towards the end of the round I had a few 3-putts but overall pretty happy with my round," Hammett said.

"Definitely feeling confident coming into this week and, yeah, just excited to see what the next few days brings."

South Australian Peirce also stepped onto the international stage in 2022 and her rounds have been the reverse of Hammett's - a 72 on Friday to go with a first round 71.

The Karrie Webb scholarship holder's second round included three birdies and she is counting on some improvements with the putter to surge up the leaderboard on the weekend.

"I felt like I gave myself a lot of opportunities. It was just a bit of back and forth and coming away even. I think no harm done for the day," Peirce said.

"I think I'm doing things right. Hopefully I can get a few more putts to go in and all will be well."

Fellow Australians Keeley Marx and Abbie Teasdale were one-over following the first round and are still out on course on Friday, while Justice Bosio (three-over after the opening round) and Jazy Roberts (five-over on Thursday) are also in the midst of their second rounds.

