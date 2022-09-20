Hammett goes back-to-back at Katherine Kirk Classic

20 Sep 2022 | Amateur golf |

Queensland’s Sarah Hammett has once again shown why she is one of Australian golf’s brightest junior talents as she won the Katherine Kirk Classic at Maroochy River Golf Club for a second straight year.

The 15-year-old from Emerald Lakes Golf Club was dominant across the 54 holes to win by eight shots and she never gave her rivals a chance after she opened the tournament with a record-breaking 12-under par round of 60.

Hammett, who was recently selected in the Australian team for November’s Women’s Amateur Asia-Pacific in Thailand and recorded two top-ten finishes during the Ladies European Tour’s Australian swing earlier this year, fired home two eagles and nine birdies during the best ever round in tournament history.

She then closed out the event with rounds of 69 and 75 to remain at 12-under and achieve victory in far more comfortable fashion than last year when she prevailed by a single shot.

Surfers Paradise’s Haruhi Nakatini finished in second place for the second straight year. She bookended her sensational second round of 66 with a 70 and 76.

Royal Queensland’s Amy Hodgkins was one shot back from Nakatini with rounds of 70, 69 and 74.

Golf Australia would like to acknowledge the generosity and support of LPGA touring Professional Katherine Kirk for her continued involvement in the event and support of Junior Girls Golf in Queensland.