20 Sep 2023 | Clubs & Facilities |
Public golfers to benefit from Hamersley redevelopment
by Golf WA
The multi-million dollar Hamersley Public Golf Course redevelopment is set to start in October.
The redevelopment was approved by City of Stirling Council in April this year, kicking off a competitive six-month tender process with the project completion date now earmarked for summer 2024.
The scope of work includes: –
Redevelopment of the golf pavilion with a modern, open and flexible design
The new golf pavilion to include a new restaurant, multi-purpose function room, café/kiosk, alfresco area, toilets, pro shop and golf simulator room
Replace existing driving range with two-tier, 30-bay facility with ball-tracking technology
Upgrading the existing car park, including additional bays and improved access/egress from Marmion Avenue
Improving paths and wayfinding for better movement between the golf pavilion, car park, golf course and driving range
Minor course improvements including additional bunkers at certain holes and upgrading practice greens
Preparations for the start of construction are underway, with the temporary relocation of the pro shop and golf course reception area now being installed.
Hamersley Public Golf Course, in Perth's northern suburbs, attracts more than 100,000 visitors each year and is managed by the City of Stirling.
However, there have been limited upgrades to the 50-year-old golf course and the current facilities are deemed to no longer meet contemporary golf course standards or community expectations.
City of Stirling Council has awarded the tender to local contractor Cooper and Oxley Group Pty Ltd.
