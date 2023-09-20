Public golfers to benefit from Hamersley redevelopment

20 Sep 2023 | Clubs & Facilities |

The multi-million dollar Hamersley Public Golf Course redevelopment is set to start in October.

The redevelopment was approved by City of Stirling Council in , kicking off a competitive six-month tender process with the project completion date now earmarked for summer 2024.

The scope of work includes: –

Redevelopment of the golf pavilion with a modern, open and flexible design

The new golf pavilion to include a new restaurant, multi-purpose function room, café/kiosk, alfresco area, toilets, pro shop and golf simulator room

Replace existing driving range with two-tier, 30-bay facility with ball-tracking technology

Upgrading the existing car park, including additional bays and improved access/egress from Marmion Avenue

Improving paths and wayfinding for better movement between the golf pavilion, car park, golf course and driving range

Minor course improvements including additional bunkers at certain holes and upgrading practice greens

Preparations for the start of construction are underway, with the temporary relocation of the pro shop and golf course reception area now being installed.

Hamersley Public Golf Course, in Perth's northern suburbs, attracts more than 100,000 visitors each year and is managed by the City of Stirling.

However, there have been limited upgrades to the 50-year-old golf course and the current facilities are deemed to no longer meet contemporary golf course standards or community expectations.

City of Stirling Council has awarded the tender to local contractor Cooper and Oxley Group Pty Ltd.