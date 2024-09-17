Hall of Fame backing for Nadimpalli

17 Sep 2024 | Industry News |

Fledgling Victorian professional Sid Nadimpalli has received a Sport Australia Hall of Fame scholarship for 2025.

As he prepares for his first full season on the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia, 20-year-old Nadimpalli, who plays out of Spring Valley Golf Club in Melbourne, was announced as part of the broader naming of 16 scholarships today.

He will receive a grant of $2500 toward sporting expenses under the Hall of Fame’s scholarship and mentoring program, invitations to SAHOF events, educational seminars and additional sessions with SAHOF members as guest speakers.

Sporting greats Susie O’Neill, Patrick Rafter, Jana Pittman, Kurt Fearnley, Steve Bradbury and Cheryl Salisbury will guide the exceptional group of emerging athletes accepted into the program.

Nadimpalli, runner-up in this year’s Master of the Amateurs, tied-fourth in the adidas Australian Amateur and winner of the 2022 Tasmanian Amateur, made his debut as a professional at the PNG Open in Port Moresby in August, where he missed the cut.

He applied for the scholarship after receiving a tip from Tour staff that it could be available.

“It’s a privilege to be part of this,” he said.

“I’m hoping that it helps me going forward. It’s not just the grant, it’s the one-on-one mentoring that I’ll get. I’m looking to grow my game and grow as a person as well.”

Nadimpalli took up golf as a four-year-old growing up in Melbourne, and completed a fine amateur career by taking a spot on the Victorian team which won at the Golf Australia Interstate Matches in Queensland in May. ABOUT THE PROGRAM:

The Sport Australia Hall of Fame’s Scholarship and Mentoring Program has benefited 236 athletes in 56 sports. The program has been supported by 103 Mentors and has distributed more than $1 million in funding. Many mentor-mentee relationships remain strong today, including Adam Gilchrist AM and 2024 Paris Olympics bronze medallist Caitlin Parker, Debbie Watson OAM and Anabelle Smith, Nick Farr-Jones AM and Ben Tudhope, Layne Beachley AO and Poppy Starr Olsen, and Dawn Fraser AC MBE and Torrie Lewis.