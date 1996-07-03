Golf Course ID: 20626, 18 hole

Gungahlin Lakes Golf and Country Club is located in the northern suburb of Nicholls, in the District of Gungahlin, in Canberra, the Nation’s Capital. The public golf course was officially opened on July 3rd 1996 and remains Canberra's newest course. As the name implies, the course features attractive lakes and ponds with challenging water carries across fairways and to greens. An 18 hole championship golf course open to interstate and visitors for social golf.

The course is an easy 15 minutes drive from Canberra City centre and 25 minutes from Canberra airport. The blue course championship layout is regarded by many who have played it as one of the more challenging courses in the ACT. Corporate golf days are especially catered for.