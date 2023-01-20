Guan, Shin shine at Avondale Amateur

20 Jan 2023 | Amateur golf |

Jeffrey Guan and Claire Shin blew away their competition in a pair of dominant victories at the Avondale Amateur in Sydney.

Guan is one of the hottest young talents in Australian golf and on the course he is regarded as mature beyond his years, and that trait was once again on show at Avondale Golf Club on Friday.

Beginning the day level at the top with English World No.15 John Gough, the 18-year-old Sydneysider calmly shot a one-under final round 70 as his rival fell away to finish 15-under for the week and prevail by five shots in The Avondale Medal.

Guan produced rounds of 68, 65, 66 and 70 to secure his first victory of 2023 after top-ten finishes at the Australian Amateur and the Australian Master of the Amateurs in recent weeks.

Shin also used back-to-back top-ten finishes in those same events as the catalyst for her breakthrough triumph.

The St Michael's member won The Avondale Bowl by seven shots from South Australian Amelia Whinney with rounds of 71, 71, 67 and 72 to end the tournament seven-under par.

Shin appeared to open the door for her rivals to make a charge on Friday but she steadied to birdie three of her last five holes and ensure that the trophy was hers.