Guan last Aussie standing at US Junior

28 Jul 2022 | Amateur golf |

Reigning two-time Australian Junior Amateur champion Jeffrey Guan is the last Australian standing at the US Junior Amateur at Brandon Dunes in Oregon after the Sydneysider notched up a commanding win in the round of 64.

Guan, who qualified for the matchplay section as the 37th seed, overcame German 28th seed Tiger Christensen 7&5 in a dominant performance that included a stunning five-hole winning streak on the front nine.

A birdie-par-par-par-birdie run from the third to seventh shot Guan out to a five-hole lead as he showcased his superb ball striking which is why he has been heralded as one of the brightest talents in Australian golf for a number of years.

For the next four holes the contest was more of an arm wrestle, but a par at the 200-yard par-3 12th and a birdie at the 574-yard par-5 13th pushed the Australian to 7-up and booked his place in the next round.

“There was a bit more trust in the process today,” Guan said after his win.

“My dispersion was a lot tighter, and it gave me more makeable birdie chances.

“I holed a couple of putts, and was able to build momentum against my opponent.”

He will now face American number five seed Nicholas Gross in the round of 32 - who defeated fellow American Weston Jones 5&3 - to keep his hopes of more success on US soil alive.

Guan won the UNIQLO/Adam Scott Junior Championship by eight strokes in February and victory here would make him the second Australian to lift the trophy in this event after Min Woo Lee in 2016.

The only other Australian to progress to the matchplay section, Victorian Harvey Young, was knocked out by American Mason Snyder 3&2 after completing the stroke play component as the 12th seed.