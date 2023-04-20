Gregory Goes Back to Back as Locals Dominate

20 Apr 2023 | Amateur golf |

Monday 17/4/23, provided a perfect autumn day for 67 SA Seniors to play a superbly presented The Vines of Reynella course complete with freshly rolled greens ! The Vines can be a demanding course and results confirm this with local players generally dominating the results. Senior Women Regular SOOM contenders and Vine’s members Amanda Heapy and Kathryn Hender (89’s) battled out this section with Amanda winning the Gross on a countback and Kathryn reversing the result in the Nett (76 to 79). Julie Wheeler (Blackwood) was third in the Gross and local Jennifer Nobbs third in the Nett. Super Senior Women No Starters from The Vines in this section so Miranda Waters (Royal Adelaide) (90) won her first SASOOM event in the Gross as did Janet van Wyk (Blackwood) (76) in the Nett. Miranda won on a countback from Angela Masters (Blackwood) with Nicky Govan (also Blackwood) second in the Nett. Senior Men Paul Gregory (the Vines) (71) followed up his win at Thaxted Park with a comfortable home victory over 2022 winner, Nick Wake (Glenelg) (75). Nick beating another well-performed Vines member in Mark Potter on a countback. In the Nett, Bernie Hyland (The Vines) (69) was the winner over Stephen Weekes (Glenelg) – Steve is a former member at The Vines so more local knowledge ! Equalling Steve’s 71, were Paul Gregory and Russell Cooper (the Vines). Super Seniors Men The locals again with popular member, Rod Bell winning both the Gross and Nett (81/72). Consistent Howard Skater (Yarra Yarra/Grange) shot 82 with Tea Tree Gully’s Craig Morrison next with 83. Nett place getters were George Cleland (The Vines)(75) and Taras Muller (Grange) (76).

