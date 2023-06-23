Greer finishes as top Aussie at men's British Amateur

23 Jun 2023 | Amateur golf |

Western Australia’s Josh Greer emerged as the best-placed Australian at the men’s British Amateur Championship before having his great run ended in the round of 16 at the Hillside course in England.

Greer won a see-sawing all-Australian battle with Victoria’s Jasper Stubbs in his morning match to take the top Aussie honours, but then couldn’t hold off Sweden’s Tobias Jonsson in their duel to reach the last eight.

In their round of 32 match, the two Aussies left in the draw swapped the lead three times on what became an enthralling back nine.

Stubbs had a 1 up advantage after the 12th hole before Greer responded by winning two holes to be a hole in front with two remaining. Stubbs won the 17 th to return the match to all square but Greer hit back again, claiming the last hole and a 1 up victory.

The West Australia’s tussle with Jonsson featured four lead changes until the Swede closed it out with a birdie at the par-five 17th to emerge with a 2&1 win and a place in the quarter-finals.