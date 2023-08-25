Greenvale making moves to serve its community

25 Aug 2023 | Clubs & Facilities |

At the heart of the small North Queensland town of Greenvale lies the Greenvale Country Club – a hub for social activity that has undergone a significant upgrade to improve what it offers the local community.

A three-hour drive north-west of Townsville, the Country Club now boasts the area's newest outdoor function space, The 19 th Hole, thanks to Powerlink and the Gambling Community Benefit Fund Grant.

Officially opened in August, The 19 th Hole is a beacon of innovation for the club which boasts a membership base of 12 in a town whose population is just over 200.

Golf Australia’s North Queensland Clubs and Facilities Manager, Andrew Leventis, said the new and improved function area showcased the members’ innovation, proving that no club is too big or too small to improve its offerings to the community.

“It is fantastic to see the completion of Greenvale Country Club's long-term outdoor function space,” said Mr Leventis.

“It shows that a club, no matter how big or small, can always look at new and innovative ways to improve and fund improvements of its facilities to improve its offerings to the local community.”

Not only a beacon of innovation, The 19 th Hole is a testament to the community it now serves with the 12 members of the Greenvale Country Club volunteering their time and skills to raise the funds needed.