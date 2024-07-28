Senior Open Championship: Green just one back ahead of final round

28 Jul 2024 | Professional golf |

Australia’s Richard Green has a huge opportunity to win his first seniors major title after moving into second place after the third round of the Senior Open Championship presented by Rolex.

The Victorian lefthander trails Korea’s KJ Choi by just one shot after firing a 4-under-par 68 at Carnoustie on day three.

Choi (70) sits at 8-under for the championship, with Green one ahead of India’s Arjun Atwal (67).

The Korean, who had four consecutive birdies on the front nine, looked like he could run away with the title when he led the field by five after 14 holes on Saturday.

But he slipped up with consecutive double bogeys and only regained the outright lead with a birdie on the 18th.

Meanwhile, Green, who already has two top-fives in seniors majors this year, played the back nine in 3-under.

The 53-year-old will be chasing his first win on PGA TOUR Champions in his 45th start.

Greg Chalmers is the next best Australian, tied 13th on 2-under. Compatriots John Senden and Scott Hend are in a share of 29th.

The leaders tee of at 10.35pm (Aust time)

Australasian scores

2 Richard Green -7

T8 Steven Alker (NZ) -1

T13 Greg Chalmers +3

T25 Michael Campbell (NZ) +5

T29 John Senden +6

T29 Scott Hend +6

T52 Rod Pampling +9

60 Michael Long (NZ) +10

T61 Jason Norris +11

T63 Michael Wright +12

T66 David McKenzie +13

T66 Peter Fowler +13