Green keen to rekindle winning memories in Portland

15 Sep 2022 | Professional golf |

By Tony Webeck

Portland, Oregon, is nearly 15,000 kilometres from Perth but for Hannah Green, the City of Roses might be as close as she can get to a US hometown.

Upon her return to Columbia Edgewater Country Club this week for the AmazingCre Portland Classic, Green was reminded of what it takes to win.

It has been three years since the second of Green’s LPGA Tour wins and there is a familiarity to the golf course that she tapped into in Tuesday’s practice round in a hope to end her win drought.

“The last couple weeks the putter hasn’t been as nice as I would like it. I’ve been struggling a little bit to read the greens, not necessarily like putting I think,” said Green.

“I think that comes with confidence, so it was already nice just to play nine holes this morning and hole a couple putts just because I remember which way they break.”

Green’s win at Columbia Edgewater in 2019 came courtesy of a strong performance on the greens. Those putts she holed Tuesday morning. She plans to use them to jog her memory and remind herself that she’s done it here before.

“When I won here, that’s really what got me over the line, was my putting,” she said.

“I’m hoping I can remember those putts I made coming down the stretch and try and do the same thing again.”

Green loves everything about this week in the Pacific Northwest.

Not only there is a comfort with the golf course but a vibe in the town that provides gentle reminders of home.

“I really enjoy the golf course. I feel like even though it’s short it’s rewarding for those who hit the ball well,” she added.

“I feel like this year I’ve been pretty consistent with my play, so I’m just hoping that the putter warms up a little bit.

“And then, going back home to Australia, that always gets me in a good mindset as well.

“A lot of the girls have been posting about Proud Mary Cafe, an Australian-style cafe, so I’ve been eating there already. Just a little bit of taste of home.”

In her own words, 2022 has been a year of consistency for the two-time LPGA Tour winner. Green has made the cut in all 17 events, with her six top-10 finishes including two majors. She’s currently 13th on Tour in Strokes Gained Total at 1.460, but says it is her putting that has kept her from being able to find her way back to the winner’s circle.

The 25-year-old has been drawn to play with superstar Nelly Korda and Marina Alex for the opening two rounds and will tee off at 1.21am on Friday morning AEST.

Sarah Jane Smith is the first of the Aussie contingent to tee off at 12.26am followed by Stephanie Kyriacou (12.48am), Sarah Kemp (12.59am), Su Oh (1.10am) with Karis Davidson in the afternoon wave at 6.32am.