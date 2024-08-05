Great vibe at Australian blind champs

05 Aug 2024 | All Abilities |

A highly successful ISPS HANDA Australian Blind Open concluded at Emerald Lakes Golf Club in Queensland last week with a Queenslander, Jamie Hain, taking home the main honours.

Hain, from Logan and a regular at BGA events, won both the overall net winner in the national championship by a shot from Darren Solly, and also won the Queensland Inclusive Championship which ran in conjunction.

Another Queenslander, Joshua Wood, won both the national and state junior titles.

“It was perfect weather, we had good numbers and it went really well,” said Solly, who is vice-president of BGA. “The course played tough as Emerald Lakes can do for a championship.”

At a closing function to complete the week, Blind Golf Australia extended its deepest gratitude to all the participants and their caddies who participated.

The Blind Golf Australian Board (David Martin, Darren Solly, Tara Fraser, Mark Eschbank, Peter Heinrich and Andrew Patterson) have worked tirelessly over the last few months along with the generous support of ISPS Handa and International Blind Golf Association to make the event possible.

Results

OVERALL GROSS WINNER - Andy Wells OVERALL NET WINNER - Jamie Hain NET RUNNER UP - Darren Solly STABLEFORD WINNER - John Hayward STABLEFORD RUNNER UP - Cameron Reid B1 GROSS WINNER - Glenn Niciejewski B1 NET WINNER - Glenn Niciejewski B1 NET RUNNER UP - Doug Sloan B2 GROSS WINNER - Darren Solly B2 NET WINNER - Darren Solly B2 NET RUNNER UP - James Atkin B3 GROSS WINNER - Andy Wells B3 NET WINNER - Jamie Hain B3 NET RUNNER UP - Tony Telfer Queensland Blind and Inclusive Championship Overall Winner - Jamie Hain Overall Runner Up - Paul McKenna B1 Winner - Doug Sloan B1 Runner Up - Glenn Niciejewski B2 Winner - Darren Solly B2 Runner Up - Graham Coulton B3 Winner - David Lee B3 Runner Up - Cameron Reid B4 Winner - Steve Art Junior Winner - Joshua Wood