Grants to help diversify golf

22 May 2024 | Participation |

Two of Australian Golf’s key participation programs, MyGolf and Get Into Golf, will be expanded and improved thanks to new grants from the Australian Sports Commission.

The ASC announced this week that golf would receive $300,000 under its Play Well participation grants, and will be used as part of a campaign to diversify golf’s participation base.

“We’re really grateful to receive this funding and we look forward to working with the ASC in bringing the Play Well Strategy to life, by providing equitable access and driving lifelong involvement in our game ,” said David Gallichio, Golf Australia’s General Manager – Golf Participation today.

“As part of this we’re looking to work with multicultural communities to help diversify our participation base especially among young people. We strongly believe in golf’s value in creating more connected and active communities across Australia whilst also recognising the opportunity for our clubs, facilities and PGA Members across the country to increase the number of people playing the game.”

The funding amounts to $10.3 million across 69 projects for sports including surfing, golf, badminton, table tennis, Australian football, rugby league, softball and orienteering.

The Minister for Sport, Anika Wells, says all Australians will benefit from these programs.

“Indigenous communities, regional and remote areas and people with disability are at the heart of so many of these projects to help ensure sport is fun and accessible for anyone who wants to be involved,” Minister Wells said.