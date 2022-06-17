Grace Kim continues Epson Tour surge

17 Jun 2022 | Professional golf |

By Tony Webeck

Grace Kim is in position to push for a second Epson Tour title inside a month after a strong start at the Ann Arbor’s Road to the LPGA in Michigan.

Coming off four rounds on debut at the US Women’s Open, Kim struggled early at Travis Pointe Country Club to be two-over at the turn having started her round on the back nine.

But after she found her first birdie at the par-4 first Kim hit the go button, playing the front nine in just 30 strokes for a four-under total, just two back of Thailand’s Pavarisa Yoktuan in a four-way share of second.

Currently sixth on the ‘Race to the Card’ standings that rewards the top 10 finishers with LPGA Tour cards next year, Kim can continue her rapid ascension in the professional ranks with a strong showing over the following three rounds.

In another leaderboard heavily represented by the Australian flag, Soo Jin Lee is in 10th position following a round of two-under 70 with Hira Naveed (71), Karis Davidson (72) and Julienne Soo (72) also at par or better.

Us Women’s Open champion Minjee Lee has also made a bright start at the Meijer LPGA Classic also being played in Michigan.

Chasing a third straight strokeplay title, Lee went bogey-free in her opening round of four-under 68, level with fellow Australian Katherine Kirk in a share of 15th.

Hannah Green (70) and Sarah Jane Smith (71) are also in red figures heading into the second round.