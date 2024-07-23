Gosnells in unique tribute to women

23 Jul 2024 | Women and girls |

Gosnells Golf Club in Perth has opened a dedicated Women’s Garden as a tribute to the rich history and invaluable contribution of women in shaping the club’s legacy.

The native garden was funded by the women of the club with the assistance of the club’s management and many volunteers.

At the heart of the Women’s Garden - possibly the first of its type - lays a unique display of pavers, which depicts the journey of women at the club.

Each paver represents a significant milestone, highlighting the pivotal moments which have shaped our club’s history, including:

• Dreams Do Come True (to the club’s life members)

• Outstanding, Loyal and Beneficial Service (to the formation of the first associates’ group)

• Multi-tasking Ladies to Equality as Members (to the inclusion of business associates)

• Working Women Play on Saturdays!

• R&A Women in Golf Charter 2023 (And so the journey continues) Gosnells was the first WA Club to sign the R&A Women in Golf Charter in 2022.

Deb Callcott, Gosnells’ Women’s Golf Coordinator, said the garden “is like planting a seed that will blossom and bear fruit for generations to come. By honouring and celebrating the contributions of our female members some past and some present, we are celebrating a bright future and a strong, inclusive club.

“Through the celebration of the Women’s Garden, the women affirm the commitment to fostering an environment which values and embraces the contribution of all of our members, regardless of gender.”

Longtime member Colleen Harvey said women had contributed strongly to the club’s history. “That’s something we just don’t want to lose,” she said. “We’re very proud of it, the garden is there for the history, and the birds love it.”