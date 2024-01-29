Golf's unifying force on show at Australian Deaf Games

29 Jan 2024 | Participation |

- By Andrew Young

The unifying force of golf was once again on show last week, as golfers from Victoria and New South Wales competed at the

Held in Newcastle and Lake Macquarie, the Australian Deaf Games is the pinnacle multi-sport event for Deaf people in Australia, involving up to twenty sports. Attracting 950 competitors and participants from all over Australia, as well as Fiji and New Zealand, the Games celebrated sixty years in 2024.

The Games provides a unique and inclusive opportunity, as all athletes, most officials and most visitors are deaf or hard of hearing.

With the mission statement of “Achieving Together,” the Games gives deaf and hard of hearing people an opportunity to be exposed to a national competition format that promotes the development of deaf sport.

Golf at the AusGames was held at , with teams competing in an Ambrose event on day 1, before two rounds of stroke play rounded out the competition.

Victoria’s team of Robert and Brendan Fogarty, along with Therese Pierce and Kaylene Geddes were best afield on Day 1, their score of 71 enough to win by two shots ahead of NSW-A (73) and NSW-B (75).

Geddes continued her good form for the rest of the week, as she also took out the women’s gold medal for GROSS score, while New South Wales’ Jane Read – who claimed three nearest the pins for the week – also nabbed gold for women’s NETT.

On the men’s side of the draw, Paul Hammond put together rounds of 90 and 79 to win the GROSS section, and Geoff Read took out the NETT division, with adjusted scores of 68 and 74.

Following the final day of competition, Deaf Golf Australia was also thrilled to host a “Come-Try-Golf" half-day event for everyone in the local area. A chance for players of all ages to enjoy the game, utilising golf equipment to help players of varying abilities, the day was a great success.

“We have always regarded the Deaf Games as a perfect opportunity to recruit newcomers to the game of Golf.” said Therese Pierce Deaf Golf Australia President.

The day was well attended and offered the chance to learn new skills and enjoy golf in a safe, supportive and communal environment that captured the essence of the week.

