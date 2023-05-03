Golfers win with driving range updates

03 May 2023 | Clubs & Facilities |

By Jim Tucker

Adelaide’s West Beach Parks Golf complex and Perth’s Wembley Golf Course Driving Range are building on the boom times by installing ball-tracking.

Near the coast in Adelaide, West Beach Parks Golf goes live this week with 10 bays rigged for an enhanced experience through TrackMan Range’s Virtual Golf, practice and entertainment software.

West Beach Parks Dean Wetherill, General Manager Operations, attended the Golf Business Forum PGA Golf Expo in Melbourne last year to tap into the latest directions for the game.

“Everyone in golf is looking at how to continue the growth of the game. We want to build on it at West Beach Parks Golf,” Wetherill said.

“From a social point of view and with golfers enjoying new technology, we really saw the positives in installing TrackMan Range on 10 bays.”

West Beach Parks Golf is a vibrant hub for golf with the driving range and two courses. Trials of the TrackMan Range system in recent weeks have met with an overwhelmingly upbeat reaction ahead of the official May 4 launch date.

“We’ve had fabulous feedback over the trial period from our golf customers,” Wetherill added.

The golf footprint is an integral part of the West Beach Parks precinct. The precinct also comprises of two accommodation properties, diverse competition-level sporting facilities, a boat haven and a broad range of lessees.

It is an environment where golf really is a family offering with an option at every level of the game to enjoy.

The decision to install TrackMan Range at Wembley is a first in Western Australia. It is a calculated move for all 80 bays to both offer more to regular golfers and appeal to a broader market.

The popular golf complex already puts through a staggering 20 million-plus balls per year on the driving range and has done for three years running.

“Golf is riding a wave and we want to prep for the future by upping the offering,” Wembley Golf Course General Manager Josh Madden said.

“We want to try to capitalise by appealing to a broader target market. It’s a big commitment across all 80 bays but we want to make things even more entertaining on the range.

“We have a fantastic restaurant and bar. If you are just hitting a bucket of balls on the range or playing the golf course as a family, we try to be all-encompassing so everyone can enjoy the game.”

“For golfers having a lesson, your PGA Professional can choose the relevant stats like distance, accuracy, curve, height of shot and so on to pass on more information.”

Several WA courses offer Toptracer ball-tracking so the alternative option is a point of difference.

Comprehensive electrical work and the ball-tracking radar for the installation is expected to have the bays fully operational at Wembley in August.

A future masterplan for the venue will make it an even more desirable destination with a new clubhouse and an upgraded golf course, through designer Mike Clayton.