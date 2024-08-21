Golfer's one in 67 million bonus

21 Aug 2024 | Clubs and Facilities |

Matt Butler enjoyed an incredible day at the National Golf Club’s Long Island course in Frankston recently, achieving an incredible pair of holes-in-one in the members’ competition in the same round.

The first ace happened at the third hole from 160 metres, then he backed it up with another one at his 18th hole - the ninth on the course because Long Island is under renovation.

Butler told Channel Nine news that he had never imagined that two aces could happen in his golf life and said he was “incredulous, disbelief and unheard of” afterward.

Kevin Wilson, his friend as well as playing partner, said that when the pair could not see the ball on the green, they all realised what had indeed happened.

The course manager, Sahil Sahib, told Nine News a pair of holes in one on the same day would be a “one in 67 million chance”.

Butler told Nine News that the best tip for his success was to “swing your own and swing” and admitted that it was unlikely to ever happen again.

Ironically, he did not win the competition on the day. But he walked away with the experience of his golfing life.

Remarkably he is not the only National member to complete the feat. In 2022, Peter Mann also aced the third and the traditional ninth at Long Island on the same day.