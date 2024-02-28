Golf West Gippsland plans for a positive future

28 Feb 2024 | Clubs and Facilities | R&A Charter |

Golf West Gippsland (GWG) has recently developed and launched their new Strategic Plan for 2024-2027. GWG has worked closely with Golf Australia to develop a strategy that aligns with the Australian Golf Strategy and are committed to providing support to district golf clubs to increase participation and develop pathways to grow the game into the future. Golf Australia's philosophies that “All golf is golf and all of us can be golfers”, and “Golf is a sport for life and fun for all” will underpin future GWG initiatives. The GWG district comprises the following member clubs: Churchill-Monash, Drouin, Garfield, Mirboo North, Moe, Morwell, Trafalgar, Traralgon, Warragul and Yallourn. Across the district clubs there is considerable diversity in size, membership, resources, and capacity to implement change. Under the guidance of Golf Australia, GWG has consulted with district clubs to prepare a strategy where teamwork is the central theme. Golf West Gippsland Chairperson, Will Hanrahan knows the district has a way to go to be where they want to be. "The first part of improvement is acknowledging you have a problem," said Hanrahan. "We have been honest with ourselves, and we're starting a journey is where we're at. "I did some analysis 12 month ago when I got in the job, and juniors and women were big issues, we were well down." To address these imbalances GWG will intentionally target juniors and women’s participation in their strategic actions but are keen to see growth across all ages and genders. In addition to their new strategic plan, GWG have also become the first district to become a signatory to the R&A Women in Golf Charter. By becoming signatory's, GWG will support clubs to target specific areas. Across the district, many creative and innovative approaches are being developed by clubs to encourage women into golf. "By becoming signatories, Golf West Gippsland are setting a great example for other districts around the state," said Golf Australia Clubs & Facilities Manager for Victoria, Chris Crabbe. "They are making courageous decisions to promote greater inclusion and accessibility for women and girls. With the rapid expansion of golf, GWG is hard at work to provide support to district golf clubs to increase participation and develop pathways to grow the game into the future.

Golf Australia encourages clubs, facilities and districts to inquire about the R&A Women in Golf Charter.