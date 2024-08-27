GolfWA and Golf Australia join forces

27 Aug 2024 | Industry News |

GolfWA, the governing body for the sport in Western Australia, is joining forces with Golf Australia (GA) in a move to that will continue to grow the game of golf in the west.

The two bodies have signed an Australian Golf State Service Agreement, under which services for the administration of golf will be provided by the national body. The agreement takes effect immediately and runs until 31 December, 2027, with the first 18 months set as a transition period as GolfWA ensures the collaboration will lead to better outcomes for golf in Western Australia.

GolfWA joins Golf Queensland, Golf SA, Golf Victoria, Golf NT and Golf Tasmania, whose services have been delivered by GA under this model since 2018.

GolfWA’s Chief Executive, Gary Thomas, and the GolfWA Board will remain in place to continue to oversee the overall governance and performance of golf administration and services in Western Australia.

In order to leverage additional resources and gain efficiencies, existing GolfWA staff will be employed by GA, with all services delivered by the national body in collaboration with staff in WA.

GolfWA Chair Emma Elliott welcomed the new partnership, saying: “Golf in Western Australia and across the country is as strong as we’ve seen for many years. The number of people playing golf has grown rapidly, with off-course and alternate forms of golf thriving. However, there is still much work to be done to grow club memberships and to change perceptions of the sport in relation to diversity and inclusion.

“We’ve worked closely with GA and have aligned our strategic plan with theirs for several years. It makes sense now to take another step forwards towards further alignment. The national strategy is ambitious and with the additional assistance of GA we believe golf in WA can only benefit. We look forward to working with the GA team for the betterment of golf, both here and nationally.”

Peter Margin, the Chair of Golf Australia, said: “Now that golf is booming at every level, it’s imperative that we are on the same page going forward. We look forward to working even more closely with GolfWA and our other partners as we strive to capitalise on the recent gains that golf has made not only in Australia, but around the world.”