Golf to return to Deep Creek Reserve at Pakenham

02 Nov 2023 | Clubs & Facilities |

After an extended period of closure, golf will make a welcome return for Cardinia Shire Council residents at the newly named Pakenham Golf Course.

The local council’s decision to re-open the course has been assisted by the proven community benefits of golf and value the course adds to the region.

Formerly known as Deep Creek Golf Club, the 18-hole course and driving range will now be managed by Golf Services Management (GSM) after Cardinia Shire Council engaged Golf Australia in its decision making process to move from a Club Lease Agreement model to its new Facility Management Company contract model.

“We know our community values the golf course at Deep Creek Reserve. That’s why we’ve worked hard to find a new partner to bring golf back to Pakenham,” Cardinia Shire Mayor Cr Tammy Radford said.

“We’re confident that Golf Services Management will breathe new life into this marvellous course and offer great services for our local community.”

With a basic maintenance program undertaken on the course during its closure, GSM will now enter an extensive works program with a view to resuming golf operations in early December, while the community hub of the Deep Creek Reserve Eco Centre will reopen at a similar time.

A proven performer in managing golf facilities, particularly public access courses like Pakenham Golf Course, GSM will look to engage golfers, new and existing, from Pakenham and beyond.

“We are delighted to be working with Cardinia Shire Council and look forward to the challenge of reopening what we acknowledge to be notable centrepiece and a central hub, for the Cardinia Shire community,” Managing Director of GSM Ian Denny said.

The decision of Cardinia Shire Council to continue with golf at Deep Creek Reserve reinforces the benefits of golf to its community beyond just players, as recently detailed in the Australian Golf Industry Council’s 2023 Community Benefits of Golf in Australia report.

Highlighting the benefits to the community, economy and environment derived from golf, the report used quantified data and a robust methodology to outline what golf offers, with the residents and council of the new Pakenham Golf Course to continue to reap those benefits.

“At a time when discussion about some public golf facilities has been toward closing or reducing holes, the decision to maintain golf at Deep Creek Reserve is one to be celebrated,” Golf Australia CEO James Sutherland said.

“The benefits of golf to the community have been substantiated in the recent AGIC report, and it is tremendous news that the golfers of Cardinia Shire Council will once again have access to all of those, especially the health and well-being benefits, of our great game.”