A win for South and a win for North at Ulverstone

30 Apr 2024 | Amateur golf |

Golf Southern Tasmania had a successful weekend, winning a fiercely contested men’s Thyne Trophy at the Ulverstone Golf Club on Sunday.

However, the eight-man team comprised of Southern Tasmania’s elite were tested throughout the three-round event.

Golf Southern Tasmania narrowly defeated Northern Golf 4-3 in Saturday’s afternoon round with wins going to Simon Direen, David Pretyman, Andrew Phillips and Josh Hill.

Sunday’s morning matches saw the GST lads play out a 3.5-3.5 tie against North West Golf Tasmania with Direen, Phillips and Dylan Backhouse all victorious.

The Southern squad secured the 2024 Thyne Trophy title Sunday afternoon with another hard fought 5-2 win over the Southern Country Golf Association.

Phillips and Hill again featured in the winner’s circle with victories over Koby Wegman 2&1 and Edison Lee 1up respectively.

Other wins for the GST in the final round went to Peter Leary defeating Daniel North 7&6 and Elijah Monaghan beating Anthony Archer 3&2.

North West Golf Tasmania finished second overall with Northern Golf third and Southern Country fourth in the final standings.

Best players for Golf Southern Tasmania were Simon Direen and Andrew Phillips who both finished undefeated for the tournament.

Southern Country’s Dijon Barrett, Northern Golf’s Ryan Thomas and Cameron Allen from North West Golf Tasmania were also undefeated.

Meanwhile, the Northern ladies recorded an impressive 8-1 victory over their Southern counterparts in the North vs South Plate.

The North were far too dominant in both the foursomes and singles rounds and led 3-0 after the first day’s play.

Sunday singles matches saw Pip Leedham defeat Kristine Doerner 5&4, Mikayla Housego beat Naomi Stalenberg 8&7 and Jackie Poke defeat Samantha Sinclair 8&7.

Lower down, Amanda Smith overcame Leeza Walker 1up and Jorjah Bailey defeated Sally Eastwood 4&3.

The South's sole victory went to Debbie Taylor who defeated local member Tailah Mowat 3&1.

Final Standings

Thyne Trophy: Golf Southern Tasmania 2.5-12.5, North West Golf Tasmania 1.5-11.5, Northern Golf 1-10, Southern Country Golf Association 1-8.

North vs South Plate: North 8, South 1.