Crows join SA HP squad for mutual benefit

27 Apr 2023 | Amateur golf |

Members of the Golf Australia (SA) High Performance squad have formed a new connection with the AFL’s Adelaide Crows.

First, second and third-year Crows players attended a session with tier one, two and three golfers at the HP facility in Adelaide recently with the object of an ongoing relationship.

SA High Performance Manager Adrian Wickstein said there were mutual benefits for both sets of athletes.

“We’re trying to create a connection that will be ongoing,” he said.

“We had the golfers take the footy players through a session and give them some of the basics.

“Then the footballers gave our golfers a presentation which was about what professionalism looks like for them, the commitments that they have to make as players, how they train and prepare.

“From a golf point of view, we want to expose our athletes to other sports, and that extends to our coaches as well.

“Our players understand that the footballers are faced with the same kinds of challenges as they move through the ranks: the social challenges or missing out on 21st birthdays of friends, not being able to go out so much with their mates, just finding that balance between elite preparation and having a normal young person’s life.”