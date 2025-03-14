Golf resumes in the wake of Tropical Cyclone Alfred

14 Mar 2025 | Clubs and Facilities |

When ex-Tropical Cyclone Alfred reached South-East Queensland last week, the damage and displacement was seen throughout the region, including at dozens of golf clubs and facilities.

While the clean-up has been arduous, and, at many clubs, still on-going, golfers are officially back on the fairways at most of the affected locations.

Golf Australia staff in Queensland are helping those impacted by the cyclone get their operations back to normal.

Clubs and facilities may be eligible for financial assistance packages from the Federal and State Governments, with expected additional recovery related grant opportunities to be announced in the coming weeks. ( to view current grants available)

On the Gold Coast, Southport Golf Club experienced severe damage, with the number of trees down causing the most significant disruption.

"We had about 30 to 40 trees go down and then all the debris that goes with that," said Southport General Manager Bernadette Lance.

"The clean-up bill is going to be big.”

Up in Brisbane, one of the city's busiest public golf facilities, Minnippi Golf and Range, was also hit hard by the extreme weather, leaving fallen trees scattered throughout the layout and fairways under water.

"We had probably 15 to 20 trees blown down," said Minnippi's Operations Manager, Peter Clark.

"It was not as many trees as we expected. We thought that the whole place would be blown away, but I think we were very lucky in terms of the wind that we missed. We missed a lot of the major wind gusts.

"In terms of flooding, the whole course was absolutely totally underwater except for the greens."

Photo: Just one of the trees down at Southport. Credit: Southport Facebook.

Southport and Minnippi are just two of the more than 20 courses in the region to have suffered major damage.

The issues extended across the border into clubs and facilities in Northern New South Wales.

As is the case at almost all the courses affected, teams of members and volunteers have been instrumental in the clean-up, and a huge reason why there are golfers already back hitting balls.

"We had about 25 to 30 members come out to help," said Southport’s Lance.

"We had them out on Tuesday, Thursday, and some might come out again tomorrow."

Southport will open its full course for play on Tuesday next week, Lance noting that they were luckier than some other clubs like Carbrook and Pacific who experienced higher levels of flooding.

Photo: Southport's volunteer group. Credit Southport Facebook.

Minnippi was able to open its course today — albeit only the front nine — and have already had more than 100 players through on the first afternoon.

Clark said that his colleagues at Minnippi have been tremendous in the wake of the cyclone, allowing the course to re-open as quickly as it has.

"The management team have been still working fulltime to make sure that the venue could be open today," he said.

"Our greens staff have done a tremendous job and they've been out there pretty much full time every day trying to get the calls back to a reasonable state, which is tremendous effort from those guys.

"We got all the staff together on Wednesday. We have a big casual team of up to 50 people and we got them all back Wednesday for a bit of a lunch.

"This just helped to motivate and let them know the news that we're actually going to open on Friday."

Photos: Before and after at Minnippi!

While it is fantastic to see golfers back on course, the recovery and clean-up is ongoing for many clubs.

to view current grants available.

If you would like to discuss your club’s situation, please reach out to Clubs & Facilities Manager Andrew Leventis ( / 0403 633 361) and our official grant delivery partners Red Tape Busters, namely Andrew Hamilton ( / 0414557 612) should you require assistance with future grant applications.