Golf Leaders Network lifting the bar on club governance

Club governance and leadership were key themes at the recent 2025 Golf Leaders Network (GLN) Conference hosted by Kingston Heath Golf Club in Melbourne.

Sponsored by Golf Business Advisory Services, Golf Australia and the PGA of Australia, the event brought together 40 women club board directors, alongside several male board members from a number of Melbourne clubs.

The conference featured a line-up of international and nationally recognised thought leaders on governance and leadership, facilitated by PGA Senior Manager and GLN board member Suzanne Burns.

Amongst the 12 speakers were former Cricket Australia CEO Malcolm Speed, who is a respected consultant in sport integrity and governance, and international guest Ray Cronin, who is the founder and Chief Innovator of Club Benchmarking.

Both praised the innovative vision of the GLN, with Cronin highlighting its leadership potential in the global golf industry.

Golf Australia CEO James Sutherland noted that the GLN was successfully breaking down long-standing silos within the golf community across Australia.

Beverley Lewis, president of Northbridge Golf Club (Sydney) and Chrissy Skinner, captain of Sorrento Golf Club (Victoria), spoke to the inspiration they drew from connecting with like-minded women, committed to building more effective boards and progressive club environments.

“It was an opportunity to share and reflect on common challenges and a reminder that we are not alone,” Skinner said.

Metropolitan Golf Club treasurer Simon Hibbins said: “The GLN Conference delivered insightful perspectives on the challenges and opportunities facing modern golf clubs.

“The environment was both thoughtful and welcoming, encouraging open dialogue and fresh thinking. It was an energising experience, and I’m already looking forward to returning next year.”

For Lucy Regan, president of Royal Sydney, the conference provided an invaluable opportunity to learn from thought leaders and peers.

“Building relationships, sharing knowledge through stories and lived experiences is helping us all to become better custodians,” she said

“We’re ensuring clubs continue to evolve and remain relevant for future generations.”

Flinders Golf Club president Fiona Reed said while her list of takeaways was extensive, she joked she would follow Kingston Heath GM Andrew Taylor’s advice and not overwhelm the club’s board with all 50 ideas at their next meeting.

Matthew McKenna, former captain of Kingston Heath Golf Club and current Board Member of Golf Australia, said: “The GLN represents a landmark moment in the history of the golfing landscape — the first initiative of its kind to actively drive governance reform and gender balance from within the club leadership level.

“What makes this movement truly powerful is its collaborative approach, where change is not just championed by women, but embraced and implemented alongside male allies.

“Sustainable transformation in golf will only happen when we work together with shared commitment and mutual respect.”

The Golf Leaders Network, once a “women board members only” organisation, is open to all current and past board or management committee members.

“We understand that sustainable change cannot happen without the engagement and sponsorship of experienced board members and the broader membership,” said Deb Kember, chair of the GLN and president of Brisbane Golf Club.

“The agenda of the network remains the same; to work towards and maintain gender parity on golf club boards, to raise the importance of board governance education and strengthen welcoming environments in golf clubs for all.”

Current and former board members are invited to help shape the growth and development of the GLN by joining as a Prime Member.

Active Ally membership is available to non-board members and industry groups and clubs are welcome as organisational members.

