Golf is a game for all

20 Feb 2023 | Golf Australia

After only its second year running the Rainbow Golf Cup, a social golf day for LGBTQIA+ golfers and allies was a wild success selling out!

The Rainbow Golf Cup day aligns with the Midsumma festival, the queer arts and cultural organisation which brings together a diverse mix of LGBTQIA+ communities and audiences elevating visibility.

Hosted on the 12th of February at Yarrambat golf course, the golfers played in an Ambrose format, ensuring every one of all ages and abilities was included.

The event was proudly hosted by Melbourne Rainbow Golfers in partnership with Proud 2 Play, Belgravia Leisure, Golf Australia and Nillumbik Shire Council.

Julie Williams from Melbourne Rainbow Golfers said we need to show how sports are progressive and that golf is moving forward.

“The Rainbow Golf Cup was inclusive, everyone felt welcome. We had participants from many demographics, all different age groups, transgender people, LGBTQI + allies who all wore the t-shirts and were supportive of the day.”

“We aligned with Midsumma to help promote the event. There was a large community of gay people and allies that wanted to show their support, We had rainbow flags and everyone hit off the same rainbow tee, it was a really inspiring day,

“It is important to have representation in sport, especially golf and to encourage everyone to give the sport a go and to not feel like they can't because of who they are.

“The Rainbow Golf Cup went so well, we have had so many people including local councils, reach out and express their love for the day and interest in hosting their own next year, it's really exciting.”

David Gallichio, General Manager of Golf Participation at Golf Australia, said the inclusiveness of the event meant that anyone, in any community with any ability felt comfortable giving golf a go.

“We [Golf Australia] want everyone to feel as though they can pick up a club and go play golf,” said Gallicho.

“The Rainbow Golf Cup golf day is a really encouraging example of how communities can work together to increase the representation of diversity in golf and how golf is a welcoming sport to all.

“The inclusivity and representation of all different communities and abilities is really important for the sport, and we are looking forward to working with each chapter of the Rainbow Golfers to grow and expand these event offers across the country.”

Julie and Jack from Melbourne Rainbow Golfers will be hosting more events this year. You can find details on the MRG Facebook page.

To find out more about the Rainbow Golf Cup golf day visit