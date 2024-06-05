Golf bug catches on in Jabiru

05 Jun 2024 | Participation |

Golf is on the move in the remote town of Jabiru, in the world-famous Kakadu National Park in the Northern Territory.

A cluster of new golfers experienced the sport for the first time thanks to the visit of a Golf Australia team for two days.

The team ran clinics at the Jabiru Golf Club – Get Into Golf, Women’s Get Into Golf and MyGolf for kids – as part of a push to bring the game into remote areas in the territory. There was also a clinic at the local school.

Golf Australia’s Participation Officer in the NT, Samuel Wright, was delighted with the response from a community that numbers fewer than 1000.

“There’s genuine interest from the community out there,” said Wright.

“We hope to build on this, get some programs running out at Jabiru and try to get back there ourselves.

“For a lot of the people who came it was their first time trying golf and that’s always exciting.”