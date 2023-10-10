Golf benefits ahead of Commonwealth Games

10 Oct 2023 | Industry news |

Golf is a beneficiary of the latest round of funding announced by Commonwealth Games Australia as part of the ‘GreenToGold2Great’ investment.

The sport received $142,916 for athlete development as part of a $4.8 million injection to the competing sports by CGA.

Golf is to be included in the next Commonwealth Games for the first time, although no decisions have been taken on format.

A commitment of $13 million across the quadrennium to 2026, Green2Gold2Great is an investment in CGA’s aim of being the No. 1 nation in terms of gold medals won, overall medals won, total number of medallists and the number of sports winning medals at the Commonwealth Games.

“The Games host may be unknown for now, but what’s guaranteed is our commitment to our athletes and sports as they prepare for 2026,” Craig Phillips AM, CGA Chief Executive Officer, said.

“We want our team to arrive ready to compete, with CGA funding complementing other performance investment to ensure athletes have the tools for success.”

Green2Gold2Great is made possible by the investments, sponsorship revenues and fundraising activities of CGA, including the marketing rights fee paid for the now cancelled Victoria 2026 Commonwealth Games.

This initial contribution of $4.8 million announced today brings together Foundation and Performance allocations for each sport.

Foundation allocations are a per-head commitment to sports based on their forecast team size, with Performance allocations making specific performance initiatives, such as qualification competition and team camps, possible.

Each of the 22 sports included on what was the Victoria 2026 sport program will benefit, enabling the delivery of 37 performance initiatives geared toward 2026 success.