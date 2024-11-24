Golf Australia welcomes experienced sports administrators to the board

24 Nov 2024 | Industry News | Golf Australia |

Golf Australia is pleased to announce the appointment of Paolina Hunt and David Barham as Board Directors, following their election at the recent Annual General Meeting held in Melbourne. Their appointments fill the vacancies left by the retirement of John Robinson and Jeannene O’Day.

A former Chair of Netball Australia from 2017 to 2021 and a Director for nine years, Hunt brings a wealth of leadership experience to the Golf Australia Board. During her tenure, the organisation’s revenue doubled, growing from $15 million to $30 million, as she successfully guided the sport through the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic and the delivery of the State of the Game Review and implementation or associated recommendations.

A law graduate and mother of two teenage sons, Hunt has embraced golf and is inspired by the sport’s commitment to increasing engagement with women and girls.

Barham, a highly respected television executive and the current Chair of the Essendon Football Club, joins the Board with over 30 years of experience in sport and broadcasting. He established the AFL’s film and videotape library in the early 1990s and produced all of Channel Ten’s AFL programming over a decade, including eight AFL Grand Finals.

From late 2010 to the end of 2015, Barham served as Head of Sport at the Ten Network, where he was responsible for its highly regarded BBL production. Among his significant achievements are negotiating major broadcast agreements, including the Melbourne Spring Carnival deal with the Nine Network and a $100 million partnership for Formula One Australian Grand Prix coverage.

A passionate golfer, Barham grew up playing at Warrnambool Golf Club and is now a member of Spring Valley Golf Club. He brings deep expertise in commercial strategy and stakeholder engagement, furthering Golf Australia’s mission to grow and promote the sport.

Golf Australia Chair Peter Margin expressed his gratitude to the outgoing directors and welcomed the new appointees.

“On behalf of the Board and the broader golf community, I extend our heartfelt thanks to John Robinson and Jeannene O’Day for their significant contributions to Golf Australia,” Margin said.

“Their leadership and commitment have been invaluable, particularly during times of change and growth for the sport.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Paolina Hunt and David Barham to the Board. Paolina’s remarkable track record in strategic leadership, combined with her passion for growing women’s engagement in sport, will be a tremendous asset to golf in Australia.

“David’s deep expertise in media, commercial negotiations, and governance, coupled with his lifelong love of golf, will bring invaluable perspectives to our team.”