Golf Australia names 2023 HP squads

Golf Australia has named its state High Performance Squads for 2023, with 49 athletes included.

The group includes members of the Golf Australia Rookie Squad for professionals in the early stages of their career, , but now includes tier two and tier three amateur athletes as well.

“State programs through the State High Performance Managers play a critical role in delivering the National Program across the country,” said Tony Meyer, Golf Australia’s High Performance Director.

“These programs are designed to value add to the athletes, by supporting their daily training environment and providing opportunities in the competition pathway.

“We are fortunate to have some of the best and most experienced coaches and service providers supporting these athletes at a critical time of their development.”

The athletes will receive assistance with funding to compete in elite amateur competitions in addition to tuition in a high performance training environment through their State HP programs.

Tier two golfers are elite amateur athletes who have demonstrated the ability to compete successfully at national and international levels and are showing the potential, desire and commitment on and off the golf course to be a future tier one athlete. This program is designed to add value to the athlete’s current training environment while providing both professional and amateur tournament access nationally and internationally.

Tier three golfers are developing amateurs who show the potential ability to compete successfully at national and international level and the desire and commitment on and off the golf course to be a future tier two athlete.

Harrison Crowe, who is headed to The Masters next month and The Open in July, is among the tier two athletes. The Asia-Pacific Amateur champion is joined in that category by fellow Australian representatives Keeley Marx, Justice Bosio, Caitlin Peirce, Jack Buchanan and Jeffrey Guan.

There are eight new tier three athletes with Victorian Jazy Roberts and Queenslander Sarah Hammett – who both competed at last week’s Women’s Amateur Asia-Pacific in Singapore – added to the squad alongside Queenslanders Kate McFarlane and Will Bowen, Tasmanian Mackenzie Wilson, South Australian Reagan Denton and New South Welshman Declan O’Donovan.

HIGH PERFORMANCE SQUADS

Victoria

Tier 1

Gabi Ruffels

Tier 2

Keeley Marx

Tier 3

Phoenix Campbell

Abel Eduard

Amelia Harris

Connor McDade

Molly McLean

Jazy Roberts

Jasper Stubbs

Queensland

Tier 1

Louis Dobbelaar

Jed Morgan

Elvis Smylie

Cassie Porter

Tier 2

Justice Bosio

Tier 3

Hannah Reeves

Sarah Hammett

Kate McFarlane

Shyla Singh

Quinnton Croker

Tyler Duncan

Harry Takis

Blaike Perkins

Sam Slater

Kai Komulainen

Billy Dowling

Will Bowen

Tasmania

Tier 3

Hallie Meaburn

Mackenzie Wilson

Hunter Gillard

Joey Bower

South Australia

Tier 1

Jack Thompson

Tier 2

Caitlin Peirce

Jack Buchanan

Tier 3

Matilda Miels

Charlie Nobbs

Amelia Whinney

Raegan Denton

New South Wales

Tier 1

Grace Kim

Stephanie Kyriacou

Blake Windred

Tier 2

Harrison Crowe

Jeffrey Guan

Tier 3

Jye Pickin

Belinda Ji

Declan O'Donovan

Jye Halls

Western Australia*

Tier 1

Kirsten Rudgeley TIER 1 (Rookie)

Connor McKinney TIER 1 (Rookie)

Hayden Hopewell TIER 1 (Rookie)

* Western Australia has a separate application and selection process for their High Performance squads, which explains the absence of WA players beyond Rookie Squad members.