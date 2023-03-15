15 Mar 2023 | Amateur golf |
Golf Australia names 2023 HP squads
by Dane Heverin
Golf Australia has named its state High Performance Squads for 2023, with 49 athletes included.
The group includes members of the Golf Australia Rookie Squad for professionals in the early stages of their career, which has previously been named, but now includes tier two and tier three amateur athletes as well.
“State programs through the State High Performance Managers play a critical role in delivering the National Program across the country,” said Tony Meyer, Golf Australia’s High Performance Director.
“These programs are designed to value add to the athletes, by supporting their daily training environment and providing opportunities in the competition pathway.
“We are fortunate to have some of the best and most experienced coaches and service providers supporting these athletes at a critical time of their development.”
The athletes will receive assistance with funding to compete in elite amateur competitions in addition to tuition in a high performance training environment through their State HP programs.
Tier two golfers are elite amateur athletes who have demonstrated the ability to compete successfully at national and international levels and are showing the potential, desire and commitment on and off the golf course to be a future tier one athlete. This program is designed to add value to the athlete’s current training environment while providing both professional and amateur tournament access nationally and internationally.
Tier three golfers are developing amateurs who show the potential ability to compete successfully at national and international level and the desire and commitment on and off the golf course to be a future tier two athlete.
Harrison Crowe, who is headed to The Masters next month and The Open in July, is among the tier two athletes. The Asia-Pacific Amateur champion is joined in that category by fellow Australian representatives Keeley Marx, Justice Bosio, Caitlin Peirce, Jack Buchanan and Jeffrey Guan.
There are eight new tier three athletes with Victorian Jazy Roberts and Queenslander Sarah Hammett – who both competed at last week’s Women’s Amateur Asia-Pacific in Singapore – added to the squad alongside Queenslanders Kate McFarlane and Will Bowen, Tasmanian Mackenzie Wilson, South Australian Reagan Denton and New South Welshman Declan O’Donovan.
HIGH PERFORMANCE SQUADS
Victoria
Tier 1
Gabi Ruffels
Tier 2
Keeley Marx
Tier 3
Phoenix Campbell
Abel Eduard
Amelia Harris
Connor McDade
Molly McLean
Jazy Roberts
Jasper Stubbs
Queensland
Tier 1
Louis Dobbelaar
Jed Morgan
Elvis Smylie
Cassie Porter
Tier 2
Justice Bosio
Tier 3
Hannah Reeves
Sarah Hammett
Kate McFarlane
Shyla Singh
Quinnton Croker
Tyler Duncan
Harry Takis
Blaike Perkins
Sam Slater
Kai Komulainen
Billy Dowling
Will Bowen
Tasmania
Tier 3
Hallie Meaburn
Mackenzie Wilson
Hunter Gillard
Joey Bower
South Australia
Tier 1
Jack Thompson
Tier 2
Caitlin Peirce
Jack Buchanan
Tier 3
Matilda Miels
Charlie Nobbs
Amelia Whinney
Raegan Denton
New South Wales
Tier 1
Grace Kim
Stephanie Kyriacou
Blake Windred
Tier 2
Harrison Crowe
Jeffrey Guan
Tier 3
Jye Pickin
Belinda Ji
Declan O'Donovan
Jye Halls
Western Australia*
Tier 1
Kirsten Rudgeley TIER 1 (Rookie)
Connor McKinney TIER 1 (Rookie)
Hayden Hopewell TIER 1 (Rookie)
* Western Australia has a separate application and selection process for their High Performance squads, which explains the absence of WA players beyond Rookie Squad members.
