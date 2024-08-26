Nominations open for Golf Australia Elected Director roles

26 Aug 2024 | Industry News |

Golf Australia (GA), the national governing body for golf in Australia, is pleased to announce that it is seeking nominations for two Elected Directors to fill vacancies created by the relevant terms of office of two incumbents coming to an end in November 2024.

This presents an opportunity for individuals who are committed to serving the game of golf and dedicated to serving sport and the broader community.

The Golf Australia Board ordinarily consists of nine Directors, six of whom are elected and three of whom are appointed.

Headed by Chair, Peter Margin, the Board has a direct relationship with member associations (the States) and works closely with the CEO in overseeing Golf Australia’s role in the Strategy for Australian Golf 2022-2025.

The Board also work closely with the executive team, fostering best practice governance, effective stakeholder communication and decision-making processes.

Directors act as representatives of Golf Australia, engaging with government, sponsors, other golfing bodies, and stakeholders to advocate for the organisation’s interests and secure necessary resources.

They are responsible for cultivating a culture of collaboration, inclusivity, and accountability within the organisation, promoting teamwork and a positive environment for staff, state member organisations and the wider Australian golfing community.

A copy of the GA Board Charter is available .

To be considered for the position, nominees are expected to have experience as board members, and have knowledge from within the golf sector at a club committee, state association, or industry related level.

They should be committed to the long-term health of the game in Australia and care equally for its traditions as well as its future.

Any interested and motivated individual is encouraged to seek a more detailed description of the role and attributes sought by contacting the Chair or any Member of the Nominations Committee.

Following confirmation of the date and location of the 2024 Golf Australia Annual General Meeting (AGM) – Friday 1 November at the Australian Golf Centre – it can be advised that the 2024 nomination period for GA Board Elected Director roles will open on Monday 2 September.

The nomination period will conclude at 5pm (AEST) on Monday 16 September. All nominations must be received by this time/date and be submitted directly to the GA CEO, James Sutherland.

The nominations process is straightforward and requires nominees to:

Complete and submit the GA Board nomination form. This includes contact details for the nominee and the affiliated golf club of which they are a member. The form also requires the person to be formally nominated by an individual who must also be a member of an affiliated golf club and then be signed by both the nominator and an authorised representative (e.g., office bearer) of the nominee’s golf club or State Association. Include a one page cover letter indicating the nominee’s interest in the role. Include an up to date Resume highlighting experience and fit to the role.

As will be noted from the above, it is a requirement for all Elected Directors of the GA Board to be a current member of an affiliated golf club.

If GA receives more than two nominations for the position of Director of Golf Australia, a ballot will be required to be undertaken as per Rule 23.3 of the Constitution. The ballot is then held in the two weeks leading up to the AGM whereby GA’s Members (State Associations including the Northern Territory – 7 in total) will submit votes for the respective candidates.

Results of the ballot are declared at the AGM and newly Elected Directors announced.

The Elected Directors are elected for a three-year term and are eligible to stand for a further term of three-years (six-years in total).

Any further queries in the interim can be directed to Golf Australia Head of Governance, David Greenhill ( ).

All information provided by nominees will be considered by the Golf Australia Nominations Committee which is independently chaired by Lachlan Wark ( ). Further details about the Nominations Committee and its role can be found on the GA Website at .