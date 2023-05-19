GA Board announces upcoming changes

19 May 2023 | Golf Australia |

Following a meeting of Golf Australia directors last week, the GA Board has confirmed that three director vacancies will arise during the upcoming 2023 financial year July 1 through to June 30, 2024.

Richard Allen and Sarah Chia will conclude their second and final three-year terms as Elected Directors at the GA AGM in October.

GA Chair, Andrew Newbold, will conclude his second and final three-year term as an Appointed Director in February 2024.

The GA Board has briefed its Nominations Committee, which is independently chaired by Kevin Chandler and includes the current GA Chair in Andrew Newbold, a GA director in Kelly Reynolds, along with two State member Presidents in Georgette Chilcott (Tasmania) and Greg Higham (WA).

The committee will now set about its work in identifying, assessing and recommending suitable candidates.