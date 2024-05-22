Gole-Wooster duel to highlight Mid-Amateur

22 May 2024 | Amateur golf |

The Australian Mid-Amateur Championship heads to the Illawarra region of New South Wales this weekend.

Winners of the past four Australian Senior Women’s Amateur championships – Nadene Gole and Sue Wooster – are both in the women’s field and on course for a titanic battle.

Gole climbed to world No. 1 senior amateur in 2023, making history by winning all six state senior championships, the national senior amateur and the New Zealand Senior Amateur in the one year.

Wooster is a three-time Australian Senior Amateur champion, the reigning Asia-Pacific Senior Amateur champion and has been runner-up in the US Senior Women’s Amateur three times.

Bonnie Doon’s Ashleigh Arnold, winner of the past two Australian Mid-Amateur Championships for women, is also in the field and will be a serious contender.

The men’s field includes the defending champion Adam Hawkins from Sanctuary Cove, and is loaded with the nation’s top amateurs.

Andrew Kirkman of Kempsey, the 2023 NSW Country Champion and 2024 NSW Amateur runner-up will likely be a contender along with three-time NSW Mid-Amateur champion Chris Campbell of Port Kembla.

The 54-hole championship begins at Wollongong Golf Club and The Links Shell Cove on Sunday.

There are 220 players in the field for the national championship which for the second year will be played to coincide with the Srixon New South Wales Mid-Amateur.

They include 81 players on handicaps of scratch of better, with participants from every state.

Wollongong Golf Club is a links-style course that plays alongside the beach with a mountain backdrop and great views of the natural landscape.

The Links Shell Cove also is links in style, challenging and picturesque with stunning views of the mountain ranges. Date: 26-28 May

Format: Competitors play a round at each course on the opening two days, followed by a 36-hole cut. The final round is at Wollongong Golf Club next Tuesday.

The Australian Mid-Amateur is for players 30 years and older with handicaps of 12.4 and under for men, or 20.4 for women.